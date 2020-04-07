Greta Stanley releases ‘Soak Into This’ music video

Greta Stanley has revealed the music video for her latest single ‘Soak Into This’.

The video sees Stanley reunite with director Brendan Schoenmaker and the filmmaking team responsible for her video ‘Pour’.

“Having worked with Brendan Schoenmaker and an incredible team from Griffith Film School with a previous film clip, it seemed a no brainer to pitch the new song to them given the beautiful work they produced,” Stanley said in a press statement.

“The team behind this new film clip did an incredible job of bringing the upbeat exciting feeling in the song to life. The song is about connection and love – whether that’s romantic, friendship, or in this case family. I’m so grateful I met such talented folks.”

Stanley said last month ‘Soak Into This’ is about “having fun and the exciting feeling you get when you enter a new relationship, whether it’s romantic or a friendship.

“I wrote it thinking about all the fun I’d been having in my new relationship, the nights out with friends, festivals… but then the slow and more intense moments [are] where you really feel something growing.”

‘Soak Into This’ is Stanley’s first drop of 2020, and follows 2019’s ‘Sun In My Eyes’ EP.