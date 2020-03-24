Greta Stanley unveils new single, ‘Soak Into This’

Today (March 24), Queensland singer-songwriter Greta Stanley has released her new single, ‘Soak Into This’.

‘Soak Into This’ follows Stanley’s 2019 EP ‘Sun In My Eyes’, and is her first new release of the decade. Listen to the track below.

According to Stanley, the new track is “about having fun and the exciting feeling you get when you enter a new relationship, whether it’s romantic or a friendship”.

She continues: “I wrote it thinking about all the fun I’d been having in my new relationship, the nights out with friends, festivals… but then the slow and more intense moments [are] where you really feel something growing.”

The track was co-written and produced by Milky Chance collaborator Tobias Kuhn, who also produced ‘Wunderbar’ by The Living End. “Tobias was so friendly and hilarious,” Stanley said in a statement.

“We had an instant connection without love of music. It felt like working with a friend and therefore, everything felt so natural.”

‘Soak Into This’ was mixed by Melbourne freelance producer Matthew Neighbour (Courtney Barnett, Matt Corby), and mastered by audio mastering engineer Matt Agoglia (Cage The Elephant, Spoon).

Last year, Stanley supported fellow Australian singer-songwriter Emma Louise and UK artist Newton Faulkner on their Australian national tours. These were shortly followed by Stanley’s own sold out headline tour in November.