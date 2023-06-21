Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka comes out as member of LGBTQ+ community

Greta Van Fleet‘s Josh Kiszka has publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The frontman took to Instagram to write that he has been “in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years.” He also said that those close to him were aware but “it’s important to me to share publicly”.

He explained that he chose to come out publicly in light of a surge in repressive, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in his current home state of Tennessee.

“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” he wrote.

He continued: “The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.

“The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

His comments come after a recent bill in Tennessee, deemed unconditional by a federal judge, attempted to ban drag shows from public property or anywhere that minors might be present. Another bill, signed into law in March, also banned gender-affirming healthcare for children.

Both bills led to an LGBTQ+ benefit concert being staged in Tennessee in protest, featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Brittany Howard.

Williams, who performed a cover of Deana Carter’s ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’ at the Love Rising benefit show, also recently criticised the bills, writing on Instagram: “Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills.

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

Meanwhile, Greta Van Fleet will release their third album ‘Starcatcher’, the follow-up to 2021’s ‘The Battle At Garden’s Gate’ on July 21.