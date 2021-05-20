Gretta Ray announces debut album ‘Begin To Look Around’

Five years after the release of her debut single, Gretta Ray has finally announced details of her debut album, ‘Begin To Look Around’.

Set for release on Friday August 27, ‘Begin To Look Around’ will feature a string of singles Ray has released over the last year, like ‘Passion’, ‘Bigger Than Me’ and ‘Readymade’.

In addition, Gretta Ray has released another new track from the album today (May 20), ‘Human’. Arriving as a double A-side single along with ‘Passion’, the drop marks her second instalment of her ‘Duology’ series, following ‘Bigger Than Me/Readymade’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

Finally, Gretta is capping off her announcements with news of a forthcoming headline tour, playing shows in Sydney and Melbourne this winter.

Listen to ‘Human’ below.

“This record is a documentation and celebration of the lessons I have learned about love, life and my unremitting passion for music as I’ve stepped into my early twenties,” Ray said of the album in a press statement.

“It is beautiful how much you change your mind throughout those formative years; things can always be seen from a different perspective, and when you’re immersed in incredible opportunities that see you travelling the world, falling in and out of love, and losing your sense of independence only for it to return stronger than ever before, it is only natural that your view of yourself and the world will be refined when you wake up, and begin to look around.”

On Twitter, Ray elaborated, writing “Been imagining this and writing imaginary album track lists in my journals since I was 8! Wow cool it’s real now!”

Advertisement

The tour will be happening ahead of the release of ‘Begin To Look Around’, with Ray taking on Sydney in June and Melbourne in July. However, Ray has confirmed she’ll be playing songs from the album that the public are yet to hear.

Tickets for both show are on sale now. Once the tour is wrapped up, she’ll be supporting Japanese Wallpaper at his one-off Melbourne concert, joining a list of special guests including Allday, Mallrat, Washington, Alex Lahey and more.