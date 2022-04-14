Gretta Ray announces five-city Australian headline tour

Gretta Ray is set to embark on an Australian tour, undertaking shows in five major cities this June.

Named for the artist’s 2021 debut album, the ‘Begin To Look Around’ tour will kick off in Brisbane on Thursday June 2, taking the singer to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide throughout the month, before concluding in Fremantle on Saturday 18.

Full tour dates can be found below, with tickets going on sale today (April 14) at 12pm local time via Secret Sounds.

Released last August, ‘Begin To Look Around’ featured the singles ‘Cherish’, ‘The Brink’ and ‘Passion’.

Ray gave ‘Cherish’ its live debut for triple j’s Like A Version in July 2021, where she also performed a cover of the Gang Of Youths track ‘The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest Shadows’.

Later this year, Ray – along with Arlo Parks, Cub Sport, Middle Kids and more – will perform at Gang Of Youths’ mini-festival, A More Perfect Union.

Gretta Ray’s ‘Begin To Look Around’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Brisbane, The Outpost

Wednesday 8 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Thursday 16 – Adelaide, Jive

Saturday 18 – Fremantle, Mojo’s Bar