Gretta Ray drops shimmery new single ‘Heartbreak Baby’, announces ‘Positive Spin’ album and tour

Gretta Ray has returned with a shimmery new single titled ‘Heartbreak Baby’, alongside the details of her upcoming second studio album.

The 12-track effort, titled ‘Positive Spin’, is set to arrive on August 18 via EMI/Universal. ‘Heartbreak Baby’ is the second tracked shared from it, following the release of ‘Dear Seventeen’ earlier in May.

The new song arrives alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Triana Hernandez and produced by Dominique Taku. Check it out below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Ray explained that ‘Positive Spin’ is aptly titled, exploring much brighter tones and more optimistic themes than its predecessor (2021’s ‘Begin To Look Around’). “Songwriting is so therapeutic,” she said, “and my way of moving through my emotions has been to put a positive spin on my experiences.”

Expounding on how this record progresses her established sound, Ray continued: “Being in pop music and being a woman in pop music… your perception of where you’re at can get very warped. I’m starting to really settle into my mid-20s… I feel stronger now than I ever have…

“I am so much more equipped to do the job now, and to be this person now… I feel really empowered by the knowledge that I have gotten, over the years of experience that I have had in this industry.”

You can have a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Positive Spin’ below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

Advertisement

1. ‘Positive Spin’

2. ‘Upgraded’

3. ‘Nobody Here’

4. ‘Heartbreak Baby’

5. ‘Dear Seventeen’

6. ‘Don’t Date The Teenager’

7. ‘Loving Somebody’

8. ‘The Cool Boy’

9. ‘Can’t Keep It Casual’

10. ‘You’ve Already Won’

11. ‘Light On’

12. ‘America Forever’ (with Maisie Peters and Carol Ades)

Ray will take the album on the road in September, hitting stages in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide with what she’s dubbed ‘The Big Pop Show’. Tickets for all dates are on sale now – find them here.

Gretta Ray’s ‘Big Pop Show’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 15 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 16 – Eora/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 23 – Boorloo/Perth, Astor Theatre

Friday 29 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

OCTOBER

Sunday 1 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (u18 matinee)