Gretta Ray shares heated new single ‘Passion’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Gretta Ray has shared a new single, ‘Passion’, marking her second song of the year.

The track was co-written with producer Kyran Daniel, who co-produced it with Robby De Sa. It follows Ray’s collaboration with Japanese Wallpaper earlier last month on the song ‘Better’.

Listen to ‘Passion’ below:

In an interview with Richard Kingsmill on triple j, Ray said the first version of the song’s chorus and time signature initially sounded like Toto’s ‘Africa’.

“So we were like, ok, we have to change the vibe of this a little bit,” Ray laughed.

“So we got it into this really moody, darker place, production-wise. And it ended up – sonically – [being] quite different to anything I’ve done before. So it was just a really fun experimental [and] challenging experience to write this song.”

Ray continued, explaining that she had previously written similar songs based on “the all-consuming nature of romantic relationships”, but ‘Passion’ was “dialled up a notch”.

“All of those songs I wrote when I was 18, 19, or something,” she said.

“And I feel like this is a similar concept but it’s dialled up a notch. I’m really excited for people to hear my approach on that same topic – but I’m 22 now, so the music is a little bit different.”

An accompanying music video is also slated for release tomorrow evening (December 2) on Ray’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, Ray performed a series of covers from a range of artists, including Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue and more.

In April, Ray covered Minogue’s ‘Love At First Sight’ and Lipa’s ‘New Rules’ on Instagram, followed by Julia Michaels’ ‘Falling For Boys’, Harry Styles‘ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and Zara Larsson‘s ‘All The Time’.