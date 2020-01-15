Grey Daze believe Chester Bennington would be “proud” of the album they’re releasing in his honour

Chester Bennington‘s former band Grey Daze have admitted that they think the late Linkin Park frontman would have been proud of the album they’re releasing in his honour.

Bennington’s widow Talinda revealed late last year that the band were planning to reform with the late singer before his death in 2017 and were in the middle of re-recording music for an album.

Bennington’s 22-year-old son Jamie Bennington recorded vocals for the project along with Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer.

Speaking about the forthcoming record now, drummer Sean Dowdell told Kerrang: “There is a depth in the lyrics on this record. Chester sings every word like he believes every single emotion attached.

He added: “It’s bittersweet for me. There’s that big, obvious looming thing that he’s not here to share this with me. But I’m very proud in how we curated this music. We took almost three years to make this record after he passed. I think he’d be quite proud of what we did.”

The album is yet to receive an official release date.

The band released two albums in the 90s, their 1994 debut ‘Wake Me’ and 1997 follow up ‘…No Sun Today’.

Talinda meanwhile recently got engaged, a move that was supported by the surviving members of Linkin Park.