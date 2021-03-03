Grids & Dots announce new EP, ‘What Happens To Friendships’

Indie four-piece Grids & Dots have announced the forthcoming release of their new EP ‘What Happens To Friendships’, and have also released a new single, ‘City Skies’.

Soaked in rich guitar melodies and exciting rhythms, ‘City Skies’ was recorded at Surry Hills’ Hercules St Studios with producer and engineer Wayne Connolly (Paul Dempsey, You Am I).

According to Grids & Dots in a press statement, the track went through a few iterations before the band finally settled on the result heard today.

Elaborating, the band said, “We settled on the fact that even though the lyrics are quite romantic and a tiny bit melancholic, the song itself should be a banger.

“That juxtaposition of heartsick lyrics with a jubilant, up-tempo accompaniment.”

The new single is the second song the Sydney outfit have released this year, following on from the dreamy yet pensive ‘What Happens To Friendships In Winter?’, released last month.

Both singles will feature on the ‘What Happens To Friendships’ EP, set for release on Friday March 26.

To date, Grids & Dots have released five singles, this year’s offerings following on from the release of ‘Never Change’ in 2019 and ‘The Great Divide’ and ‘Hazy Jane’, both released last year.