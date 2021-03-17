Grids & Dots release new singles ‘Suzy Says’ and ‘Dishes & Daisies’

Grids & Dots have released two new singles today (March 17), ‘Suzy Says’ and ‘Dishes & Days’.

Each track is accompanied by an official video. The Sydney band said in a press release that the clip for ‘Suzy Says’ is “based on an old friend” who lived in the NSW Blue Mountains region.

“‘There was nothing in the downtown that’s as beautiful as a blue mountains skyline,’ she used to say,” the band recalled.

Advertisement

“We took the idea of this relationship and created a sweet encounter between two strangers.”

Watch the ‘Suzy Says’ music video below:

Grids & Dots stayed close to home for the official music video for ‘Dishes & Days’, the band saying they wanted the song to be treated like a video journal.

“We live and often rehearse in beautifully diminished Marrickville and we tried to capture and meld the mood of the song with home movie-like shots of our daily activities,” the band said.

“[We were] trying to capture a dreamy essence of the song and interpret our lives into that with a handheld camera.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Dishes and Days’ below:

Both tracks are lifted from the indie outfit’s forthcoming EP, ‘What Happens To Friendships’, set for release on Friday March 26.

Previous single ‘City Skies’ – released to mark the EP’s announcement – will also feature on the upcoming offering.