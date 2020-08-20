Grievous Bodily Calm share new single ‘Mosaic’

Perth five-piece instrumental outfit Grievous Bodily Calm have shared their latest single, ‘Mosaic’.

The release premiered alongside a live performance video at Perth’s Rada Studios, directed by Duncan Wright and Daniel Spriggs, and mixed by Daniel Carroll. Watch it below:

The song follows previous single ‘Sync Step’, which was released earlier this year. It is currently unknown if both songs are part of a larger body of work.

In a statement, the band explain that ‘Mosaic’ is the first song they’d ever written “primarily in a studio setting”.

“We wanted to experiment with our writing process by delaying jamming as a means of creating material which allowed for the direction of the tune to shift widely,” they said.

“The track title refers to the use of fragments of an initial melody to bloom into different directions and sections whilst maintaining a singular thread.”

Grievous Bodily Calm’s debut album, ‘Repel’, was released in March last year and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Western Australian Music Awards.

Last year, the band sold out numerous headline shows in support of ‘Repel’, and made appearances at festivals including Perth’s International Jazz Festival, Radiothon Party, Perth Festival 2019 and more.

They have also previously shared the stage with acts including The Avalanches, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kaiit, Beach House and Mulatu Astatke among many more.