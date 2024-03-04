Listen to Griff’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

This week’s star of The Cover on NME, Griff, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – listen below.

READ MORE: Griff comes back down to earth

The UK artist is on this week’s (March 4) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Griff’s profile here.

The artist has compiled ‘sad happy’, a playlist with songs by Raye, Taylor Swift, Rosalía and more all feature. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Advertisement

In this week’s Cover, Griff discusses her new EP series ‘Vertigo’ and her journey to supporting Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and more on tour. She also discusses collaborating with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on recent song ‘Astronaut’.

“He’s so naturally talented, by ear he played it the first time perfectly,” she said of the song, which Martin suggested be stripped back from its “synthy and dark” origins.

Elsewhere, she discusses the “emotional bootcamp” of her 20s, her upcoming UK tour and when a debut album might be arriving.

Read the full Cover story with Griff here.