Grimes and Anyma share rousing collaboration ‘Welcome To The Opera’

Grimes and producer Anyma have finally shared their rousing collaboration ‘Welcome To The Opera’.

The singer has been previewing the track during various performances over the last year.

It was debuted by Grimes during her DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas in May 2022.

At the time she later tweeted indicating that she would be dropping a demo of the song if Anyma was onboard, but that she’d still like to edit the song more before the final version is officially released.

Now, the pair have shared the official version of the track which includes a sci-fi music video, which you can view below.

Meanwhile, Grimes recently discussed AI and streaming services, saying she thinks Spotify and others should have a section dedicated to it.

The singer previously revealed that she is beta testing her own AI voice mimicking software that will allow users to record vocals in Grimes’ voice, with a hit single from Kito featuring ‘AI Grimes’ released soon after.

Grimes has since discussed consent with regards to AI and the voice of artists being used by others.

“I think it’s good to have consent,” she said. “It wouldn’t personally bother me, but I just still think it’s good to respect people, like if they don’t want that… It is a lot, you are like foregoing creative control. And so you sort of have to be like open to that.

“I think there’s systems that can make it a bit easier. Like we really want a petition to Spotify to, you know, it’s like you have your top tracks and then your new your albums and then your new releases and features,” she added.

“Like if they made also an AI section, then it would be easier to like to compartmentalise that stuff. And then people could also understand that it’s not like the artist’s outputting and it becomes less confusing and quality control I think would be a bit easier…”

In late April, Grimes confirmed that she had parted ways with Columbia Records. She had only been on their roster since March 2021. She also spoke at the annual International Music Summit (IMS) in Ibiza on April 28, where she delivered a keynote speech moderated by BBC Radio 1 Dance DJ Jaguar. In her speech, she went into topics surrounding artificial intelligence, music rights management and technology