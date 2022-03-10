Grimes and Elon Musk have had a second child together, it has been revealed.

The Canadian artist – real name Claire Boucher – and the SpaceX CEO welcomed their first son, X, in May 2020 before confirming last September that they had “semi-separated but still love each other”.

During a conversation for a new cover feature with Vanity Fair, interviewer Devin Gordon noticed the sound of a baby crying while talking to Grimes about her upcoming “space opera”-themed album, ‘Book 1’.

When asked if she had given birth again, Boucher responded: “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things.”

She continued: “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E [Musk] is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

It subsequently transpired that Boucher and Musk had a baby girl last December using a surrogate mother. “She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes told Vanity Fair of her daughter, Y (she did not disclose the child’s full name).

The outlet noted that the couple had wanted more children, but Grimes feared serious complications as she’d experienced “scary” health issues over the course of her first pregnancy.

When asked whether she and Musk are still a couple in a romantic sense, Boucher replied: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

She continued: “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Grimes said that her relationship with Musk “is the best it’s ever been”, adding that they plan to have “at least three or four” children together.

Late last year, Boucher said that she may change the main focus of her career after the release of her next album. “[The] music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems,” she wrote, while saying that “celebrity culture is suffocating a f”.

Grimes previously claimed that her ‘Book 1’ era featured “by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done”. She’s previewed the record with the single ‘Player Of Games’, which came out in December 2021.