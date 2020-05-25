Grimes and Elon Musk were asked to change son’s name to comply with California law

Grimes has revealed that she and partner Elon Musk were asked to change their newborn baby son’s name to comply with California law.

The couple welcomed the birth of their first child earlier this month, with Grimes subsequently confirming Musk’s announcement that they intended to name their son X Æ A-12 (pronounced ‘Ex Ash A Twelve’).

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

However, the ‘Delete Forever’ singer has now revealed that the baby’s name is now written X Æ A-Xii, substituting in the Roman numerals signifying ’12.’

In the comments section of a since-deleted Instagram post, someone asked: “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ? What is the baby’s new name?”

Grimes, according to The Daily Mail, replied: “X Æ A-Xii,” prompting a different Instagram user to write: “Nice! Just removed the numbers to confirm to California law.”

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” wrote Grimes, to which the commentator who asked the initial question wrote: “you aren’t allowed to have numbers in your name so she replaced the numbers with Roman numerals.”

Grimes replied: “one dash is allowed.”

According to the California handbook, names must be written on birth certificates “using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language,” but apostrophes and dashes can be used.

Meanwhile, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has said she is “constantly fighting a battle” against having her personal life being reported on by the press.

Speaking on Resident Advisor's Exchange podcast, Boucher spoke of discussions of her private life in the press, as well as how being referred to as a singer "rubs" her the wrong way.