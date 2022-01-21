Grimes announces 10th anniversary ‘Visions’ reissue

Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has announced a 10th anniversary reissue of her seminal 2012 album ‘Visions’.

The reissue will be sold exclusively through the vinyl subscription service Vinyl Me, Please. The LP will come on 180-gram magenta and green galaxy vinyl, and will ship with an exclusive art print and liner notes written and illustrated by Boucher herself. It’s available for purchase here.

Reflecting on opening track ‘Infinite Love Without Fulfillment’, Boucher commented: “Wow, I can hear myself learning how to make music in this song. I remember doing the vocal over the drums and then randomly trying that baseline and being like whoa! And kinda spiraling into this experiment.”

Advertisement

‘Visions’ was the electronic artist’s third studio album. Bolstered by singles ‘Oblivion’ and ‘Genesis’, it was her first on 4AD, and was widely acclaimed – NME giving it a four-star review upon its release.

Boucher has released two albums as Grimes since ‘Visions’ arrived – 2015’s ‘Art Angels’ and 2020’s ‘Miss Antropocene’. Late last year, she revealed she’s readying her new album, ‘Book 1’ – her first since leaving 4AD and signing with Columbia.

Last month also saw the release of ‘Player of Games’, the first single from ‘Book 1’, with Boucher later dropping a fantasy-inspired music video for the song directed by Anton Tammi.