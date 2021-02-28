Grimes is auctioning off ‘WarNymph Collection Vol.1’ crypto art

Grimes is auctioning off 10 exclusive pieces of crypto art, dubbed WarNymph Collection Vol.1, over the course of the next 48 hours.

The digital artwork is presented in the form of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. The nature of the medium means that each token is unique, not able to be replicated, and not able to be exchanged for another token.

Some of Grimes’ crypto art – which she created with her brother Mac Boucher – is also accompanied by exclusive music from the star, including songs titled ‘Mars Theme’, ‘Ærythe’, and ‘Anhedonia’.

The collection is up for auction now via Nifty Gateway and, as Rolling Stone reports, prices on some of the artwork reached over $100,000 (£72k) in the first 30 minutes of going under the hammer.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be given to Carbon180, a non-profit that works to reduce carbon emissions.

Nifty Gateway said of WarNymph Collection Vol.1: “Grimes, with the WarNymph project, explores the fluidity of identity in the virtual age: the ability to create, augment, and splinter ourselves into unlimited avatars, create boundless worlds, and build rich, complex lore.”

Meanwhile, Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert agreed to get brain chips together earlier this month. The pair came up with the plan after the rapper tweeted about Neuralink, the firm run by Grimes’ partner Elon Musk. Neuralink aims to implant a computer interface in the human brain to provide long-term treatment for neurological conditions such as dementia.

“Let’s aim for chips by 2022,” Grimes said to Lil Uzi Vert on Twitter. “it’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha.”