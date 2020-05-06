Grimes explains the name of her first child, ‘X Æ A-12’

Grimes has shared the reason behind supposedly naming her child ‘X Æ A-12’.

The musician gave birth yesterday (May 5). The child’s father is Grimes’ partner, the billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a tweet, Grimes broke down each section of the name. ‘X’ refers to “the unknown variable”, according to the singer. ‘Æ’ is “my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)”.

Finally, ‘A-12’ is a nod to the “precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent”.

The ‘A’ in the ‘A-12’ is short for Archangel, which she says is her favourite song. However, it isn’t immediately clear which song titled ‘Archangel’ she’s referring to. See the tweet below:

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

How to pronounce the name is anyone’s guess, though some publications have pointed out that Æ can be pronounced like ‘ash’.

Grimes gave birth to ‘X Æ A-12’ yesterday. Musk broke the news, tweeting that the singer and child were “all good“. He then proceeded to post a photo of himself holding the newborn.

Grimes first announced she was pregnant with her first child back in January. Following the announcement, she released her latest album, ‘Miss Anthropocene’, in February. NME gave ‘Miss Anthropocene’ a four-star review, saying the record is “stuffed with imagination and packed with beauty”.