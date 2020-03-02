Listen to Grimes’ first show of her six-month BBC Radio 1 residency

Grimes kicked off her six-month residency at BBC Radio 1 last night (March 1), playing tracks by the likes of Caroline Polacheck, Aphex Twin and Vangelis.
The musician described the theme of her first show as “sci-fi baby, or weird science fiction and electronic music for babies”.
“I really think babies need more exposure to electronic and experimental music, and obviously that’s the kind of music I make and the kind of music I love,” Grimes said of the show’s theme.
Across an hour-long show, Grimes played a selection of her favourite tracks and also aired her own song ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’. You can listen back to the show here.
The full tracklist for Grimes’ first Radio 1 show was as follows:
Caroline Polacheck – ‘The Gate’
Lane 8 And Yotto – ‘I/Y’
Lilly Palmer – ‘Listen To Me’
Vangelis – ‘Rachel’s Song’
Purity Ring – ‘Stadew’
The Postal Service – ‘Such Great Heights’
Rival Consoles – ‘Dreamer Wake’
Grimes – ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’
Aphex Twin – ‘Finger Bib’
Pachenga Boys – ‘Time’
Vera Lynn – ‘We’ll Meet Again’
The residency comes after the release of Grimes’ fifth album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ last month, which was followed by a colourful new video for the track ‘Idoru’.
Speaking about the album in a fan Q&A on YouTube, Grimes revealed that the record initially started out as a double album.
“‘Miss_Anthropocene’ was a double disc album and I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong,” she said during the discussion.