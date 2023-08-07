Grimes ignites Poppy feud, accusing her of “spreading false information for personal gain”

Grimes has reignited her years-old feud with Poppy, accusing the singer of “spreading false information for personal gain”.

Back in 2018, Poppy spoke out against Grimes and her team regarding their collaboration, ‘Play Destroy’, saying that she “could have gone without” the trouble that was allegedly caused by her collaborator.

“I was kind of bullied into submission by [Grimes] and her team of self-proclaimed feminists,” Poppy said. “We planned the song coming out months ago, and she was preventing it. I got to watch her bully songwriters into signing NDA[s] and not taking credit for songs that they were a part of. She doesn’t practice what she preaches.”

Advertisement

In response at the time, Grimes claimed that she was forced into a “disgusting situation” by the singer and YouTuber.

Now, five years later, Grimes has taken to X/Twitter to take another shot at Poppy, writing in a since-deleted tweet: “Poppy claims I made her sign an nda and then spoke out “against me” proving she signed no nda.

“She claims I used ghost writers and producers, despite being unable to name one. She spread false information for personal gain, that is cancel culture. I think that is wrong.”

In response, Poppy screenshotted the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Are we still doing this? Lol. 5 years triggered.”

Elsewhere in her response to Poppy’s 2018 claims, Grimes said: “Poppy you dragged me into a disgusting situation and won’t stop punishing me for not wanting to be part of it. I don’t want to work with you, you leaked the song anyway.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, last week Grimes shared a statement supporting Lizzo after the singer was accused of sexual harassment by former backup dancers.

Lizzo responded and said she was “hurt” by the “sensationalised” accusations, and has hired Marty Singer, the lawyer who has worked on recent cases against Jonah Hill, Johnny Depp, Bill Cosby and more.

“I love Lizzo,” Grimes said. “Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn’t find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was “cool”, and she checked in in me when no one cared.”

She added: “I’ve only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents.”