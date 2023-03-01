Grimes is making new music: “I forgot this is very fun”

Grimes has revealed that she’s writing music for the first time in a while, adding that she “forgot” how fun it is.

The musician and producer’s last album, ‘Miss Anthropocene‘, was released in 2020. She’s since shared a number of standalone tracks – some of which remain officially unreleased – including ‘Love‘, ‘Welcome To The Opera’, ‘Player Of Games’ and the Jennie (BLACKPINK) and Dorian Electra-featuring ‘Shinigami Eyes’.

Now, the Canadian star has tweeted that she’s enjoying writing music again. “Wow making music for the first time in ages and I forgot this is very fun,” she wrote yesterday (February 28).

Last month Grimes provided an update about the status of her forthcoming album, ‘Book 1’, but indicated that music is no longer the main priority in her life by calling it a “side quest”.

The artist born Claire Boucher acknowledged the lengthy wait time for the album, which she has been teasing as early as 2021. She attributed the delay to “minor legal stuff”, but also said that “fame and notoriety is a unique hell”.

“Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)” she said.

Grimes went on to say that she’ll still release the album and more music. “I owe y’all, the artists life is blessed and I take that seriously,” she explained.

“But! My fam, best friends, and babies get dragged in no matter what I do, the narrative doesn’t belong to me,” she said. “My friends/[family are] my whole life – this is their battle too.”

“I’ll always release music but if it hasn’t been clear; music is my side quest now. Tbh reduced pressure x increased freedom = prob more music just ideally low key,” Grimes concluded. “I’ll always do my best to entertain whilst depleting my literal reputation I hope that’s ok I love y’all.”

Grimes said in September of last year that ‘Book 1’ was complete, revealing that it was at the mixing stage. At the time she said that she had 20 songs and suggested that a second album, ‘Book 2’, could also potentially be on the way.

In more recent news, last month the soloist shared her support for Charli XCX after the latter’s album ‘Crash’ failed to get a nomination at the Grammys.