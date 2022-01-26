Grimes shares manga-inspired new song ‘Shinigami Eyes’

Grimes has released a futuristic music video for her new single ‘Shinigami Eyes’, featuring cameos from some famous friends.

The track was originally previewed by the artist last summer when she shared a clip with her fans during a Discord livestream.

Now, after releasing a trailer for the video yesterday (January 25), the full song has arrived. Its title refers to the manga Death Note, with characters with shinigami eyes able to see people’s names and lifespans.

“Are you ready to die? / Got my shinigami eyes on / Everything is fine / Got my shinigami eyes on you,” Grimes sings over a snapping beat and bright synths. Watch the video below now.

The visuals feature cameos from BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dorian Electra and Instagram influencer Ryon Wu. Of Jennie, Grimes told fans on Instagram yesterday: “I’ve never seen such pure talent on a set everyone was like wtf she’s so good at performing.” The pair posted photos together from a trip to SpaceX in July 2021, sparking collaboration rumours.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grimes said of ‘Shinigami Eyes’: “I love the record, but it’s just like, everyone’s like, what’s the deeper meaning? And it’s like, well, Nino Angelo just really had just watched Death Note and really liked it. Basically, I wrote the whole space opera thing and this is the only song that wasn’t this big narrative plot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she addressed her recent comments about “changing [her] main job” after her next record. “I think I’m always looking for the exit,” she said. “I’m just getting really excited about lots of other things. And every time I’ve gone down some crazy path over the last couple years, it’s been really fun and really successful.

“And it’s like, the more music feels like a hobby and the more that we’ve got all these other schemes going on… one of the things I really want to do is a decentralised girl group. An open-source kind of thing.”

Meanwhile, last week (January 21), Grimes announced a 10th-anniversary edition of her album ‘Visions’. The reissue will be sold exclusively through the vinyl subscription service Vinyl Me, Please and will come on 180-gram magenta and green galaxy vinyl, and will ship with an exclusive art print and liner notes written and illustrated by Claire Boucher herself.