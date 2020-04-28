Grimes shares original album cover artwork for ‘Miss Anthropocene’

Canadian singer/producer Grimes has shared the artwork originally intended for the cover of her latest album ‘Miss Anthropocene’ today (April 28).

In an Instagram post, Grimes — real name Claire Boucher — explained the piece had been commissioned from one of her favourite artists, Korean illustrator Rupid Leejm, but a poll overturned Boucher’s hopes of using it as the album cover.

“I wish I trusted my gut,” reads her caption on an Instagram post. “I fucking LOVE this painting. Maybe there’s a way to utilise it still (very open to ideas if u guys have ideas). I also love commissioning and/or buying prints and art. It’s something I just got into this year. It’s a great way to support visual artists during the quarantine.”

See the artwork below.

Grimes, who is pregnant with her first child with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, released ‘Miss Anthropocene’ in February this year. The LP is Grimes’ fifth studio album to date, following 2015’s ‘Art Angels’.

‘Miss Anthropocene’ was originally a double album, Grimes revealed earlier in the year. “I really do need to release a second disc because it is very strong,” she told fans in a YouTube Q&A.

Earlier this month, Grimes called on fans to help her complete the music video for ‘You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around’, distributing the raw video and files in a bid to encourage “creators to generate their own videos, as part of a collective art project”.

Last month, Grimes kicked off a six-month residency at BBC Radio 1, playing the likes of Caroline Polachek, Aphex Twin and Vangelis.