Grimes shows off new full back tattoo of “beautiful alien scars”

Grimes has shown off a new tattoo that covers her entire back, which she says features “beautiful alien scars”.

The singer and producer revealed the new piece of art, which was done by tattoo artist Tweakt and designed by Grimes and artist Nusi Quero, on Instagram.

“Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep,” she wrote to caption the photo of the tattoo. “It’ll be red for a few weeks, but gna be beautiful alien scars.”

See the new tattoo below:

In other news, Grimes has shared footage of her and Elon Musk’s first child X AE A-XII making what she calls “super fire” music.

Last month (March 18), Grimes celebrated her birthday, and in an Instagram post about the day, shared a video of X making a loop on a portable synthesiser. “Did you make a loop? You’re so smart!” Grimes says to her son in the clip.

In the post’s caption, she wrote: “Lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Prob an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now.”

Elsewhere, Grimes has reportedly signed to Columbia Records. A report claims that she’s made the switch to a major label, leaving 4AD, the label she released her most successful projects to date, ‘Visions’ (2012), ‘Art Angels’ (2015) and ‘Miss Anthropocene’ (2020).

In 2018, Grimes hit out at 4AD, promising that ‘Miss Anthropocene’ would be her “final album for my shit label” and looked forward to its follow-up, which she said would be “my first album on a label of my choosing which im crazy stoked about”. She later apologised for the message.