Grimes suing Elon Musk over custody rights to third child, Techno Mechanicus

Grimes is reportedly suing her ex-partner, Elon Musk, over custody rights to their youngest child, Techno Mechanicus.

The artist, real name Claire Boucher, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” last Friday, according to TMZ, and is claiming that Musk isn’t letting her visit him.

It had previously been thought that Musk and Grimes only had two children together until the existence of Techno Mechanicus, who is known as Tau for short, was revealed last month in a biography of Musk written by Walter Isaacson.

Advertisement

Shortly after filing the lawsuit, Grimes seemed to suggest that Musk was preventing her from seeing the child. “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet [via Consequence Of Sound].

Musk has yet to respond to Grimes’ petition.

They share two other children, X Æ A-12, a boy born in May 2020, and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, a daughter born via surrogate in December 2021. Both of these children were announced to the public months after their births, as with their third child.

News of the pair’s second child was accidentally revealed last year during a cover interview with Vanity Fair, when the interviewer noticed the sound of a baby crying while talking to Grimes about her upcoming “space opera”-themed album, ‘Book 1’.

Meanwhile, Isaacson’s biography last month revealed that the business magnate once crashed a Cyberpunk 2077 recording session with a “two-hundred-year-old-gun” in his possession.

Advertisement

It also relayed the moment when Musk appeared at the studio while his ex-girlfriend Grimes was recording her dialogue for her character in Cyberpunk 2077. Grimes played the pop star Lizzy Wizzy in the game.

“He showed up at the studio wielding a two-hundred-year-old-gun and insisted that they give him a cameo,” wrote Isaacson. “I told them that I was armed but not dangerous,” recalled Musk, though Grimes said that the “studio guys were like sweating”.