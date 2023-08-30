Grimes’ supports Miley Cyrus’ comments on touring: “I have no idea how to ever approach tour again”

Grimes has shared her support for Miley Cyrus‘ recent comments on touring, saying she has “no idea” how to approach it.

Cyrus confirmed back in May that she would be taking a hiatus from touring, sharing that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”.

This week, she then made headlines when explaining why she has struggled with the demands of touring in her career, sharing that it “isn’t healthy for me”.

In a new interview Cyrus said that “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life”.

Now, Grimes has taken to X/Twitter to share her support for Cyrus’ comments in a now-deleted tweet, and that she has similar issues with that part of her job.

“If u exist entirely for the pleasure of others there is nothing left of you,” she wrote.

“It’s hard to express this without feeling ungrateful. I have no idea how to ever approach tour again, but I feel so guilty about it.”

In her new interview, Cyrus said: “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.

“There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

She went on that “having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being ‘subject’ and ‘observer’, isn’t healthy for me”.

The singer continued: “Because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Elsewhere, Cyrus revealed that she was “thinking of Adele” when writing ‘Used To Be Young’.

She also recently discussed her 2013 public argument with Sinéad O’Connor to mark her song ‘Wrecking Ball’ turning 10.