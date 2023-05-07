Grimes talks to Julia Fox about being “exceptionally cancelled”

Grimes has opened up Julia Fox about being an “exceptionally cancelled” artist.

The pop star was a guest on the actress’ Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits earlier this week, where the pair discussed cancel culture, AI, and more.

“I’m very easy to cancel and canceled very often,” Grimes told Fox. “I’ve always been exceptionally canceled. People call me a ‘techno-fascist’… I agree a lot of things have been mishandled and we’re in this giant hiccup into a different part of civilisation that is extremely unprecedented.”

Advertisement

Grimes added: “I say a lot of dumb stuff… above average I’d say,” to which Fox replied, “You say a lot of smart stuff too!”

“I think we need a better discourse,” Grimes continued. “I wish people would approach me in better faith – I approach everyone in good faith – if people are being hateful on the internet those people are mad because they want a better world.”

Elsewhere, the musician and Uncut Gems star discussed AI.

“I’m pretty for it,” Grimes said. “I would say I’m fairly optimistic, I think there are some potential bad outcomes but I don’t think it’s constructive to even discuss that publicly per se.”

She added: “I think right now there is sorta a moral imperative to make more positive AI depictions because it’s literally training on the data. It will see itself on how we are seeing it right now, in many ways, and it’s a concern that is brought up often.”

Advertisement

Grimes has been particularly vocal about her support for evolving music technology, including AI, which she also touched on in a speech at the annual International Music Summit (IMS) in Ibiza last month.

Recently, the producer has given fans her blessing to use her voice to create new music using AI as long as she gets half of any royalties made from the tracks, as she would with any artist she works with.

She added that she thinks “it’s cool to be fused [with] a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright”.