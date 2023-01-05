Grimes gives update on new music: “Do I want the attention an album brings?”

Grimes has provided an update about the status of her forthcoming album, ‘Book 1’, but indicated that music is no longer the main priority in her life, calling it a “side quest”.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (January 4), the artist born Claire Boucher acknowledged the lengthy wait time for the album, which she has been teasing as early as 2021. She attributed the delay to “minor legal stuff”, but also said “fame and notoriety is a unique hell”.

“Not to say life isn’t blessed and my GOD ten time better = I’m the luckiest girl on earth, but do I want the attention an album brings? 100% nooo (with all due respect)” she said. Grimes went on to say that she’s still release the album and more music. “I owe y’all, the artists life is blessed and I take that seriously,” she explained.

“But! My fam, best friends, and babies get dragged in no matter what I do, the narrative doesn’t belong to me,” she said. “My friends/[family are] my whole life – this is their battle too.”

“I’ll always release music but if it hasn’t been clear; music is my side quest now. Tbh reduced pressure x increased freedom = prob more music just ideally low key,” Grimes concluded. “I’ll always do my best to entertain whilst depleting my literal reputation I hope that’s ok I love y’all.”

Grimes said in September of last year that ‘Book 1’ – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Miss Anthropocene’ – was complete, revealing that it was at the mixing stage. At the time, she said she had 20 songs and suggested a second album, ‘Book 2’, could also potentially be on the way. Thus far, Grimes has released two singles which are likely to appear on ‘Book 1’: 2021’s ‘Player of Games’ and last year’s ‘Shinigami Eyes’.

Grimes’ recent comments about music no longer being the main focus of her life and career are similar to ones she made late last month. “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m not quitting music but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

She has also regularly expressed discomfort with fame. In November last year, she likened being famous to being in “an emotionally abusive relationship” and said that she has “literally zero interest in being famous anymore”. In August, she claimed journalists were “stalking” and attempting to “dox” her and her children in an attempt to “get at” her former partner, Elon Musk.