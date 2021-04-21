Grinding Eyes share new single ‘Until It Falls Apart’ from forthcoming album

Sydney psych-rock band Grinding Eyes have detailed their second studio album, ‘Taste The Monochrome’, and shared its lead single ‘Until It Falls Apart’.

The track’s music video was directed by Susy Brown, and was partially shot by the band themselves.



In a press statement, vocalist and guitarist Matt Wicks explained the song was written while the band was on tour in North America.

“I was constantly moving, thinking about how to capture that feeling when one’s life falls apart,” he said.

“You’re being self-destructive and you can see disaster on the horizon, but you still can’t control the dark feelings rising within you… you might spin you wildly out of control and there’s nothing you can do.”

As well as being featured on ‘Taste The Monochrome’, the band will also release the single as part of a split 7-inch with Wollongong band Tumbleweed.

The trio are also set to tour in support of the album, starting next week in Brisbane before taking in Burleigh Heads, Wollongong, Narrabeen, Newcastle, Sydney, Albury and Melbourne.



‘Taste The Monochrome’ is set for release on May 14. Melbourne indie label Poison City Records will release the album in Australia and New Zealand, while Little Cloud Records will handle its US distribution.