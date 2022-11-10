Grinspoon, Kasey Chambers, Brad Cox and more announced for Meatstock 2023

Barbecue festival Meatstock has announced its 2023 return, sharing the musical line-up for each of its outings in Sydney, Melbourne and Toowoomba.

The meat and music festival made its Toowoomba debut in April of this year, adding a new location to Meatstock’s traditional circuits in Sydney and Melbourne. The festival will return to all three sites next year, beginning with Meatstock’s two-day run at Melbourne Showgrounds between March 18 and 19, 2023.

The following month, the festival will return to Toowoomba Showgrounds on April 14 and 15, before wrapping up its run at the Sydney Showgrounds from May 5 to 7. At each site, Meatstock will host a range of unique experiences including bull runs, burger eating contests, and beard and moustache competitions.

Alongside its food-focused festivities, Meatstock has also announced the musical line-ups for each of its three locations. Melbourne’s roster is headlined by country music band Darlinghurst, as well as fellow bands The Pleasures, The Surreal McCoys and Davidson Brothers. Meatstock’s Melbourne line-up is rounded-out by Frank Sultana, Queenie, Rose Zita Falko and The Smith & Western Jury. See Meatstock’s full Melbourne line-up below.

Kasey Chambers headlines Metstock’s Toowoomba edition, alongside the likes of The McClymonts, James Johnston and Casey Barnes. Brad Cox will perform in both Toowoomba and Melbourne, while Amber Lawrence will appear across all three sites. Toowoomba will elsewhere see performances from Jayne Denham, Josh Setterfield and Taylor Moss. See Meatstock’s full Toowoomba line-up below.

WE'RE BACK!Tickets on sale Wednesday 10am Posted by Meatstock Toowoomba on Sunday, November 6, 2022

On its final run at Sydney Showgrounds, Meatstock’s musical bill is led by Grinspoon, Jebediah, Kingswood and Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys. The Pleasures and Frank Sultana will appear again at the Sydney edition, as well as Lozz Benson, Cruisin Deuces, Lady Lyon and Zane Banks Band. See Meatstock’s full Sydney line-up below.

Tickets for Meatstock’s 2023 edition are available now here.