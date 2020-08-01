Grinspoon list Fire Fight Australia guitar up for charity auction

Grinspoon are selling the guitar band member Pat Davern played during the band’s performance at bushfire benefit Fire Fight Australia in February.

The white Fender Player HSS Stratocaster was put on eBay on Friday (July 31), with the band encouraging fans to bid on the guitar to raise money for music crisis charity Support Act.

It will come with a certificate of authenticity, and photos of Davern playing the guitar during the concert. The guitarist played the instrument in question on ‘Chemical Heart’, ‘Lost Control’ and ‘Just Ace’.

At the time of writing, the price is sitting at $3550 with 21 bids lodged. The auction ends on August 9 at 8:00pm AEST. You can place a bid of your own here.

Way back in Feb we played @firefightau… it now seems like a distant memory. The mad white @Fender STRAT that Pat played onstage is going up for auction! Proceeds go to @SupportAct. You can bid here: https://t.co/oAg3gNE1bd Watch our full set here: https://t.co/SibRB97aPh pic.twitter.com/l0CQzTBVKr — Grinspoon (@Grinspoon) July 30, 2020

Grinspoon also uploaded their near 15 minute Fire Fight set to YouTube this week. Watch it below:

Grinspoon performed at Fire Fight Australia in February alongside a host of international artists, including Canadian artist k.d. lang, who performed a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, plus Queen and Adam Lambert, who played the band’s iconic 1985 Live Aid setlist “for the first time in [the band’s] history”.

Other local acts included John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Last month, Dr. Lester Grinspoon, the Harvard professor and psychiatrist who – in addition to undertaking research that found marijuana was less toxic and addictive than alcohol or tobacco – was the namesake for Grinspoon, died aged 92. The band did not publicly make reference to Dr. Grinspoon’s passing.