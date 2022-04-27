Grinspoon, Paul Kelly, Lime Cordiale and more to play free show for residents of Lismore

In the wake of extreme floods devastating the Lismore region of northeastern New South Wales, a community-focussed benefit gig, dubbed One From The Heart, has been announced to take place there next month.

Topping the line-up are Grinspoon, Paul Kelly and his nephew Dan, Jon Stevens and Lime Cordiale, with Sheppard, Daryl Braithwaite, Darlinghurst and The Buckleys also locked in to perform. Running from noon on Sunday May 15, the outdoor gig will take place at the Lismore Showgrounds.

Tickets will be free to those living under the postcodes of three areas most heavily affected by the floods – 2471, 2472 and 2480 – with those tickets (up to four per family) available to order now via Moshtix. An additional 1,000 tickets will be made available for “out-of-towners” – those, costing $100, will go on sale at 8am this Saturday (April 30).

In a press release, Lismore mayor Steve Krieg – who was one of over 3,000 locals affected by the floods, losing his family home and business – said the show came about from a brainstorming session with Council staff about “what we could do to lift community spirits”.

“What we needed was a line-in-the-sand moment that would mark a shift in the community’s mood of shock to begin the long hard road of rebuilding and restoring our homes and our community,” he said. “[On the] same day, one of Council’s team reached out to Rick Sleeman from Sports Marketing Australia.”

According to Sleeman, the concept for One From The Heart “grew legs very quickly”, with the team looking to stage a free gig for locals – as opposed to a paid fundraiser – in an effort to “shift the town’s energy from shock to hope”.

Sleeman then reached out to music industry veteran Michael Chugg, as he “knew from experience [that] Chugg Music’s passion, compassion, talent and vast industry contacts were exactly what was needed to get this idea off the ground”.

“I got a call from Rick and on the same day we had the first Zoom call with the Mayor and his team,” Chugg said in his own statement. “The idea and reasoning behind staging a concert resonated to me – that this was not about raising money but raising the community’s spirits. The lead time was incredibly tight; what would normally take four months of planning had to turn around in six weeks.”

In order to meet the tight deadline, Chugg linked up with Helium Records founder Mark Pope, with whom he’d previously collaborated on benefit events like Wave Aid, Live Earth and Sound Relief. Pope said that in just three weeks, he and Chugg have “locked in the venue, the date, [and] a line-up of some seriously great Australian artists, all of whom are playing for zero fees”.