Grinspoon, The Butterfly Effect and more announced for Wallapalooza 2021

The lineup for this year’s edition of Wallapalooza, the Gold Coast’s longest-running independent festival, has been announced.

Leading the bill are iconic rockers Grinspoon, who in statement said they were “excited to join the Wallapalooza. This has been an interesting year, to say the least, and we can’t wait to see people out in the sunshine rockin!”

The Lismore outfit will be joined by Brisbane’s The Butterfly Effect, who released standalone single ‘Unbroken’ in 2019 marking their first new material in over a decade.

Rounding out the trio of headliners are fellow Brisbane outfit Dead Letter Circus, whose most recent album, a self-titled affair, hit shelves in 2018.

Time-honoured punk bands 28 Days and Bodyjar will also make an appearance at the festival, alongside a suite of local acts.

After skipping 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the multi-genre festival is set to make its on Saturday November 20 at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds.

Previous editions had taken place at The Wallaby Hotel, the Gold Coast’s oldest operating pub. However, as Pineapple Mafia director Andy Clark explained via Music Feeds, an expansion to the festival will allow it to showcase local performers to more people.

He said: “It’s very exciting this year to expand the event to the showgrounds giving thousands more live music fans the opportunity to spend the day experiencing some of Australia’s greatest headline acts, whilst also experiencing the heart and soul of Wallapalooza, the amazing local talent.

“Such a diverse bill means there is something for everyone who likes it heavy.”

The first release of tickets for Wallapalooza 2021 goes on sale at 10am AEST on Wednesday August 24. Available from OzTix, general admission passes start at $85.70, with a VIP option – offering express entry, access to private viewing areas, amenities and bars, and commemorative merch – costing $175.

The full lineup for Wallapalooza 2021 is:

Grinspoon

Dead Letter Circus

The Butterfly Effect

28 Days

Bodyjar

Def FX

Smoking Martha

Seawitch

These Four Walls

Rhino

Mass Sky Raid

The Wrath

The Molotov

Massic

Awake In Time

Eat City

Valhalla Lights

Among The Ruined

Goatzilla