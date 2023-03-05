Grinspoon, Vera Blue, San Cisco and more announced for BE Social 2023

The team behind Mackay festival BE Social have announced the full line-up for this year’s edition, headlined by Grinspoon with the likes of Vera Blue and San Cisco billed right underneath.

Also appearing at the festival will be rappers like 360 and Lisi, rock outfits like Coterie and RedHook and electronic acts like Odd Mob and Clovr, among others.

The festival – which returns to Mackay for its third year – will be held at Harrup Park on Saturday June 24. The official ticket pre-sale will start at 8am this Wednesday (March 8), with a general sale going live at the same time the following day (March 9) – you can find info on both sales here.

In a press statement, BE Social festival director Michael Delaney said: “The growth in not only this event, but in the team of believers around the festival has been very significant. Without them, along with the support of major partners and sponsors we would not be able to pull off an outstanding event that is now proving to turn a lot of heads in the industry and regionally.

“We can’t wait for the 2023 event to see the punters enjoying themselves and coming together as we aim to grow this event to be an iconic event for the [North Queensland] region.”

The full line-up for BE Social Fest 2023 is:

Grinspoon

Vera Blue

San Cisco

360

Lisi

Coterie

RedHook

Odd Mob

Toby Hobart

Clovr

The Wild Sky

Pacey

Cherry

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.