Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator announced for Spring Loaded 2021

Alt-rock festival Spring Loaded has announced its return in 2021 with a string of shows across many capital and regional cities.

Featured on the lineup this year are headlining acts Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt and Frenzal Rhomb, among other artists. Lineups vary at each leg of the tour.

“It’s kinda unavoidable that nostalgia surrounds these shows, but the past year I’ve heard new music from most of our friends here that is as vital and visceral as any they’ve done in the past, which makes these potential shows all the more thrilling,” You Am I’s Tim Rogers said in a statement.

Spread across five months, Spring Loaded will kick off in Sydney in early May, before heading to Queensland, Adelaide, Darwin, New South Wales and eventually Victoria.

Due to ongoing gathering restrictions, the stretch of Spring Loaded shows were cancelled in 2020. The festival’s inaugural event was held in 2019 at Queensland’s Bribie Island.

Tickets for Spring Loaded go on sale Wednesday March 24 from 10am local time.

Spring Loaded’s 2021 show dates:

MAY

Saturday 8 – Sydney, On The Lawn At Royal Randwick

JUNE

Saturday 12 – Cairns, Cairns Showground

Saturday 19 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

Saturday 26 – Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre



JULY

Friday 23 – Darwin, Darwin Amphitheatre



OCTOBER

Saturday 16 – Gosford, Gosford Entertainment Grounds

Saturday 23 – Wollongong, Stuart Park

Saturday 30 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium



NOVEMBER

Saturday 27 – Victoria, TBC

