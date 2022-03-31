Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson announces debut solo album, shares title track and tour dates

Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson has announced ‘Somebody Else’ – his debut solo album – alongside its title track and news of a nine-date record launch tour.

The titular song is a jaunty cut of groove-inflected pop-rock, retaining the buoyant spirit of Grinspoon with a bouncier and more widely accessible sound. Jamieson co-produced it with Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy, who the singer and multi-instrumentalist says flipped it from a cut-and-dry rock ’n’ roller into the more pop-adjacent cut it is today.

In a press release, Jamieson explained: “[‘Somebody Else’] was born at Blueys Beach a few moons ago. It started life as a slinky Rolling Stones-type jam with a bit more strut. Then Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy got his hands on it and changed it around, then I redid it as a dream-pop major seventh sort of thing.

“That didn’t work so I went back to Oscar, and we redid it in July/August last year, in an industrial area of Dandenong situated at the end of a cul de sac surrounded by boats/solar/brothels.”

The track arrives today (March 31) alongside a video – directed by Arlo Cook, with cast and crew members pulled from Jamieson’s tenure starring in the American Idiot play – that shows the artist embodying a vast range of disparate characters in various settings, from a cinema attendant to a delivery driver for a lasagne brand.

Have a look at that below:

‘Something Else’ spent years in gestation, Jamieson clarified in today’s press release, with work on the album beginning before he took on his American Idiot role in 2017. “The collective fear and loathing which has gone into releasing this has sometimes seemed insurmountable,” he said, “but it’s a bit like an election, innit? If not now, when? If not me, who? Thanks for listening regardless, I hope you get a kick out of it…”

Rather than describe the album himself, Jamieson enlisted Tim Rogers of You Am I and the Hard-Ons, who said: “Phil’s puckish performance style is underscored by a voice that can turn choirboy or demon’s spawn in a blinding grin.

“This has at times overshadowed his humour and empathy but no more. Teasing open his lapels to show heart and scars, but also hope and the lessons learnt from throwing yourself into this art that compels and damns us. Pop music with fire and finesse.”

The album is due out on July 29 via Cheersquad Records & Tapes. Pre-orders are available here, and you can check out the cover art and tracklisting below:

1. Trouble

2. Kapow!

3. Somebody Else

4. Rubberband

5. Away

6. You Could Be Mine

7. Rebecca

8. Lights On

A couple of days before the album’s release, Jamieson will embark on a nine-date Australian tour in support of ‘Somebody Else’. Flanked by drummer Sam Raines and bassist Rob Muiños, the run will kick off at the Eltham Hotel on Wednesday July 27. He’ll play Vinnie’s Dive on the Gold Coast next, before celebrating the album’s launch at the Sunshine Coast’s Sol Bar.

From there, Jamieson and his cohort – as well as opening act The Pictures – will hit stages in Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Avoca Beach and Adelaide. Tickets for all shows on the run can be found on Jamieson’s website.

Phil Jamieson’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Wednesday 27 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Thursday 28 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive

Friday 29 – Sunshine Coast, Sol Bar

Saturday 30 – Brisbane, The Zoo

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Melbourne, The Curtin

Friday 5 – Canberra, Transit Bar

Saturday 6 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Sunday 7 – Avoca Beach, Shady Palms

Friday 12 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory