Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson shares debut solo single, announces tour dates

After more than two decades of singing lead vocals for Grinspoon, Phil Jamieson has shared his debut single as a solo artist, ‘Kapow!’.

The track premiered on Double J yesterday (February 25), and has hit streaming services today (February 26). As its name would suggest, ‘Kapow!’ is an energetic affair, kicking off unplugged before grinding into a heavier texture.

The single also features additional guitars from You Am I’s Davey Lane. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

“I had this music that had been floating around a little while and so I thought it would be good to put it out, more for me than for anything else,” Jamieson said in a press statement.

“It’s about that thrill and sense of wild abandonment one feels when falling in love for the first time; that kind of precipice moment where you stand and feel exhilaration and a rush – when everything is everything.

“I’ve actually been playing ‘Kapow!’ in my live sets for a year or thereabouts…I’ve been DM’d on socials asking about this mystery song in the set.”

To celebrate the release, Jamieson has unveiled a handful of east coast tour dates, set to take place in March and April.

Advertisement

The Grinspoon frontman will kick off proceedings in Melbourne before heading up the coast. Tickets to all four shows are on sale now, with full details listed below.

Phil Jamieson’s 2021 tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 26 — Melbourne, Leadbeater

Saturday 27 — Melbourne, Leadbeater

APRIL

Saturday 3 — Sydney, Crowbar

Thursday 8 — Brisbane, The Zoo