Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen shares ‘Unpeopled Space’ from debut solo album

Grizzly Bear‘s Daniel Rossen has shared a new song from his upcoming debut solo album – listen to ‘Unpeopled Space’ below.

‘You Belong There’ is due out on April 8 via Warp, and was announced last month alongside first single ‘Shadow In The Frame’.

Alongside the release of ‘Unpeopled Space’, Rossen has also detailed a huge US and UK tour behind the album, which will feature four UK shows in late May.

Listen to ‘Unpeopled Space’ and see the artwork and tracklist for ‘You Belong There’ below.

1. ‘It’s a Passage’

2. ‘Shadow in the Frame’

3. ‘You Belong There’

4. ‘Unpeopled Space’

5. ‘Celia’

6. ‘Tangle’

7. ‘I’ll Wait For Your Visit’

8. ‘Keeper and Kin’

9. ‘The Last One’

10. ‘Repeat the Pattern’

See details of Rossen’s three UK shows, and a Dublin date, for later this year below. US dates flank the short UK jaunt, beginning in late May and running until the end of June.

MAY 2022

19 – Leeds, Left Bank

20 – London, Union Chapel

23 – Dublin, Pepper Canister

25 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

Elsewhere, Grizzly Bear recently announced a 15th anniversary reissue of their beloved album ‘Yellow House’.

The record, which came out in 2006, was the New York band’s second album, and their debut as a full band.

On September 3, ‘Yellow House’ will be re-released on three vinyl formats via Warp. ‘Yellow House’ will be available on clear 2xLP, classic black 2xLP and an exclusive colour 2xLP via the Vinyl Me Please subscription service.