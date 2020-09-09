Groove Armada to headline new Brisbane music festival Remix Hotel

UK electronic duo Groove Armada will be the headlining act at a new music festival taking place in the Fortitude Valley next month.

The event, Remix Hotel, is COVID-safe weekend festival, scheduled for October 9-11. The festival will be made up of exclusive DJ sets from local and overseas acts, which are then broadcast in rooms and spaces at Brisbane hotel Ovolo The Valley.

In addition to Groove Armada, the festival includes a lineup of Marshall Jefferson, Jason Bye and Rachel May, among others. More than 16 artists will be included on the lineup, with additional acts announced in the coming weeks.

In a statement, Michael Watt of XR Events, the company behind Remix Hotel said the event has been in the making since March, when parts of Australia first entered lockdown.

“We’re so proud to be able to have some of the biggest names in clubland contributing to our event,” he said.

“Remix Hotel is a new concept that works within COVID-19 guidelines, it’s an entire weekend lifestyle experience like nothing that’s ever been done before.”

In addition to the DJ sets, the event comes with dining options, access to a pool and a multi-layered installation from artist Georgie Pinn. Event organisers have also developed a COVID-safe plan to ensure Remix Hotel complies with state guidelines, while also allowing “maximum flexibility of musical choice”.

Tickets to Remix Hotel are on sale now.