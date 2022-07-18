Groove Armada to tour Australia in 2022

Groove Armada are set to head to Australia, announcing a tour to take place later this year.

Sharing the news today (July 18), it’ll be a whirlwind tour for the British dance powerhouse duo, who will undertake just three shows this November.

Dubbed ‘Twenty Five’, the tour begins at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, from where Groove Armada – made up of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay – will head straight to Brisbane and Perth. Full tour information can be found below.

Pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday July 20 at 9am, while general sale begins on Thursday July 21, also at 9am. All tickets will be available via tour promoters Secret Sounds.

Groove Aramada’s last studio album came in the form of their eighth offering, 2020’s ‘Edge Of The Horizon’. Announcing the album in August 2020, the release was previewed with the release of single ‘Lover 4 Now’.

The duo last performed in Australia virtually for Brisbane’s Remix Festival back in October 2020. The COVID-safe concept was made up of exclusive DJ sets from local and overseas acts, which were then broadcast in rooms and spaces at Brisbane hotel Ovolo The Valley.

Groove Armada ‘Twenty Five’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 17 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 18 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 20 – Perth, Kings Park