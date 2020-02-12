Groovin The Moo 2020 announces Dope Lemon (Angus Stone) sideshows

Groovin The Moo 2020 performer Dope Lemon (the side project of Angus Stone, one half of Angus & Julia Stone) has announced three sideshows. These are the first Groovin The Moo sideshows to be announced.

Dope Lemon will play three exclusive shows at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre and Melbourne’s Forum around Groovin The Moo, which kicks off April 24 in Wayville and ends May 9 in Maitland. A travelling pop-up art exhibition, curated by Dope Lemon, will also be set up at each sideshow.

The pre-sale for all three shows runs from next Monday (February 17), 10am to Tuesday (February 18) at 9am. General sales begin an hour after pre-sale closes. VIP meet & greet tickets will be available. Sign up for pre-sale access at secretsounds.com. See the tour poster below:

Dope Lemon was confirmed as part of this year’s Groovin The Moo lineup earlier this week. Other Aussie acts on the bill include Gang Of Youths and The Veronicas, as well as NME Awards 2020 winners Tones And I and Mallrat. Among the international performers booked are Supergrass, Kelis, Clairo, Bhad Babie, The Sugarhill Gang, Blanco Brown and AJ Tracey.

Dope Lemon will be touring in support of his second full-length album, ‘Smooth Big Cat’, released last year. The single ‘Hey You’ landed at number 84 on the triple j Hottest 100 of 2019.