Wolf Alice, Spiderbait, Milky Chance and more to play Groovin The Moo 2022

The line-up for this year’s iteration of Groovin The Moo has officially landed, with a legion of international heavyweights leading the bill.

Returning to regional cities for its first edition in three years (with both the 2020 and 2021 events axed due to COVID-19), the festival will sport a quadrant of UK acts – Wolf Alice, Thomas Headon, Snakehips and Riton – as well as German indie duo Milky Chance, New Zealand pop outfit Broods and Persian-Kiwi rapper CHAII.

Among the Australian acts set to appear are legendary rockers Spiderbait, hip-hop trailblazers Hilltop Hoods, viral sensation Masked Wolf, heavy outfits RedHook and Polaris and pop stalwarts Montaigne, Sycco, Hope D and Alice Ivy. Jesswar and JK-47 add to the cohort of hip-hoppers billed, while Middle Kids and Hockey Dad will bring the indie-rock vibes.

More artists will added to the bill later on, with the return of the Fresh Produce program offering its own slate of local acts, as well as bands plucked from triple j Unearthed for each of the dates on this year’s itinerary. Organisers have also noted the new inclusion of a Community program, which will come with an additional set of performers.

This year’s Groovin The Moo will be the first in over a decade to skip its Bunbury and Townsville dates, as well as the first since 2014 not to feature a date in South Australia. The festival will kick off in Maitland on Saturday April 23, with Canberra’s edition going down the next day. It will wrap up in Bendigo on Saturday April 30.

Tickets purchased for Groovin The Moo 2020 will remain valid for this year’s events, with remaining tickets going on sale at 8am AEDT this Thursday (March 3) from the festival’s website.

According to a recent statement from Groovin The Moo’s organisers, this year’s curtailed itinerary will not be a permanent change, with the festival returning in its full-scale touring capacity “when we can confidently deliver our full quality show”.

In addition to their appearances at Groovin The Moo, Wolf Alice will also embark on a headline tour of Australia this May.

The full lineup for Groovin The Moo 2022 is, in alphabetical order:

