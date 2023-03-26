Groovin the Moo 2023 line-up changes: Skepta and Omar Apollo drop off bill, Genesis Owusu and Nothing But Thieves added

Ahead of Groovin the Moo‘s 2023 edition kicking off next month, there have been a handful of changes to the festival’s line-up.

UK grime MC Skepta and American singer-songwriter Omar Apollo have both withdrawn from the bill. GTM organisers did not elaborate on the reasons behind their departure, writing only on social media that both acts had “unfortunately cancelled their Australian tours”. Their exit from the line-up comes alongside two new additions: Genesis Owusu and English pop-rock band Nothing but Thieves.

When announcing his addition to this year’s Groovin the Moo, Owusu clarified in an Instagram story that he was replacing Omar Apollo at the festival. He added that it was “pretty fucked up messaging on [organisers’] part to not make it clear that I’m not replacing Skepta”, later posting a story referencing Skepta’s 2014 song ‘That’s Not Me’.

Elsewhere on this year’s Groovin the Moo line-up are international drawcards like Alt-J, Denzel Curry, Fatboy Slim, Eliza Rose, Slayyyter and bbno$, along with homegrown acts like Amy Shark, Ball Park Music, The Chats, Confidence Man, Ocean Alley and Teenage Joans.

This year’s edition of Groovin the Moo kicks off April 21 at Adelaide Showground, before stops in Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, the Sunshine Coast and Bunbury. Notably, the festival’s 2023 edition marks its first full-scale, six-city run since 2019. The festival did not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last year, taking place in Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo only.

This year’s Sunshine Coast edition – at Kawana Sports Western Precinct in Warana – sees the festival move from its usual Queensland home of Townsville. Organisers cited “the logistical challenges and increased financial pressures” for the switch, which led to Townsville mayor Jenny Hill calling on triple j to withdraw its partnership with the festival.

“Let’s face it, the Sunshine Coast is an outer suburb of Brisbane,” Hill said. “The tyranny of distance kills us for events. You shouldn’t have to live in Brisbane for liveability. We can’t make it a liveable place if we don’t have some events.”

Groovin the Moo’s 2023 line-up is:

alt-J

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

bbno$

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry

Eliza Rose

Fatboy Slim

Genesis Owusu

Laurel

Luude

Nothing but Thieves

Ocean Alley

Royel Otis

Skegss

Slayyyter

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Groovin the Moo’s 2023 dates and venues are:

APRIL

Friday 21 – Wayville, Adelaide Showground (Kaurna Country)

Saturday 22 – Maitland, Showground (Wonnarua Country)

Sunday 23 – Canberra, EPIC (Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country)

Saturday 29 – Bendigo, Prince of Wales Showgrounds (Dja Dja Wurrung Country)

Sunday 30 – Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Western Precinct (Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country)

MAY

Saturday 6 – Bunbury, Hay Park (Wardandi Noongar Country)