Groovin The Moo 2024 “forced to cancel” due to “insufficient” ticket sales

Groovin The Moo has today (February 14) announced the cancellation of its 2024 music festival, citing low ticket sales.

The festival, which was set to tour six cities across Australia this April, shared news of the cancellation in a press statement. “We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel,” organisers wrote.

“Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind… Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future.”

Those who purchased tickets to the event will be refunded automatically, the statement said.

Groovin The Moo announced the line-up for the 2024 edition last month, with Alison Wonderland, Mura Masa, Wu-Tang Clan‘s GZA, DMA’S, King Stingray and The Kooks appearing on the bill, among others.

The festival run was due to begin in late April and finish in mid-May, with stops slated for Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle, Sunshine Coast and Bunbury.

It marks the second time Groovin The Moo has cancelled an edition during its 19-year run, with the 2020 event scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It adds to a string of festival cancellations in recent years, with Falls Festival last year announcing it would not return for the 2023/2024 season to give organisers a chance to “rest, recover and recalibrate”.

This That, The Squeeze, Hopkins Creek and Strawberry Fields are among the other Australian festivals to have cancelled events since 2022.

“Every year that GTM has been active it has curated something accessible, uncomplicated and – crucially – fun,” NME wrote of last year’s event in a four-star review. “Right here, right now, no amount of mud can dim this kind of shine.”

