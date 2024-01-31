Groovin The Moo 2024 line-up: Mura Masa, Alison Wonderland, Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA and more

Long-running festival Groovin The Moo has announced the performance bill for its 2024 run – see the full line-up below.

Today (January 31), Groovin The Moo took to social media to share its line-up, which includes over 20 acts that will perform across six shows throughout Australia this April and May.

Among the biggest names on the line-up are Alison Wonderland, Mura Masa, Wu-Tang Clan‘s GZA, DMA’S, King Stingray, The Kooks, Spice Girls‘ Melanie C, and Jessie Reyez. Other acts performing at Groovin The Moo 2024 include Hot Dub Time Machine, Jet, The Jungle Giants, Kenya Grace, Mallrat, Meduza and Stephen Sanchez among others.

This year, Groovin The Moo will bring its festival to six cities across Australia, kicking off at the Adelaide Showground in Wayville on April 25. The following day, Groovin The Moo moves to the Exhibition Park in Canberra, followed by Bendigo’s Prince Of Wales Showgrounds in Bendigo, Victoria on April 27.

The following weekend will see the Groovin The Moo’s return to Newcastle’s Foreshore Park on May 4 before heading to the Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct in Queensland on May 5. Groovin The Moo 2024 will cap off its run at the Hay Park in Bunbury, Western Australia on May 11.

Tickets to all six Groovin The Moo festivals will go on sale next Tuesday, February 6 at staggered timings. Tickets to Newcastle and Sunshine Coast will go on sale at 12pm local time, while passes to Bendigo will be made available at 2pm local time. Wayville fans will be able to secure their passes from 3pm onwards, followed by Bunbury punters at 4pm and Canberra festivalgoers at 5pm. All tickets can be purchased through Moshtix and the Groovin The Moo website.

The line-up for Groovin The Moo 2024 is:

Alison Wonderland

Armani White

The Beaches

Claire Rosinkranz

DMA’S

The Grogans

GZA (Wu-Tang Clan)

Hot Dub Time Machine

Jacoténe

Jessie Reyez

Jet

The Jungle Giants

Kenya Grace

King Stingray

The Kooks

Mallrat

Meduza

Melanie C

Mura Masa

NERVE & Friends (ECB & Cloe Terare)

The Rions

San Cisco

Stephen Sanchez

David James Young attended Groovin The Moo 2023 in Maitland for NME and gave last year’s festival a four-star review. Young noted in the review that despite catering to a younger audience, the festival’s decision to close out the show with a veteran like Fatboy Slim was “exactly the all-encompassing send-off that a festival like this needs. We get low, we get down, we sing, we dance. Right here, right now, no amount of mud can dim this kind of shine.”