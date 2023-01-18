Groovin the Moo announce dates and venues for first full-scale run since 2019

Groovin the Moo‘s organisers have revealed dates and venues for the festival’s 2023 edition – which will see it return to its full, six-region run after a truncated 2022 outing.

GTM 2023 will kick off at Adelaide Showground on April 21, before heading to Maitland Showground the following day. The Canberra edition will take place at Exhibition Park (aka EPIC) on April 23, with Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds hosting the festival on April 29.

Groovin will then head to the Sunshine Coast at Kawana Sports Western Precinct on April 30, moving from its regular Queensland home of Townsville. In a press release, organisers cited “the logistical challenges and increased financial pressures” for the switch. The festival will wrap up its first full-scale tour of the country since 2019 at Hay Park in Bunbury on May 6.

Advertisement

Last year’s Groovin the Moo took place in Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo only, with the Townsville, Wayville and Bunbury shows cancelled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions. It marked the first Groovin events whatsoever in three years, with both the 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled outright due to the pandemic.

“We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023,” said Groovin the Moo’s Steve Halpin in a statement. “We have missed you terribly, and can’t wait to bring back the good times around the country. Whilst we are very sad not be returning to Townsville, we look forward to bringing GTM to the Sunshine Coast.”

There’s no word yet on when exactly to expect this year’s Groovin line-up. Last year’s bill featured the likes of Wolf Alice, Broods, Snakehips, Hilltop Hoods, Lime Cordiale, Middle Kids, Sycco and Hockey Dad.

Groovin the Moo’s 2023 dates and venues are:

APRIL

Friday 21 – Wayville, Adelaide Showground (Kaurna Country)

Saturday 22 – Maitland, Showground (Wonnarua Country)

Sunday 23 – Canberra, EPIC (Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country)

Saturday 29 – Bendigo, Prince of Wales Showgrounds (Dja Dja Wurrung Country)

Sunday 30 – Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Western Precinct (Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country)

MAY

Saturday 6 – Bunbury, Hay Park (Wardandi Noongar Country)