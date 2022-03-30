Groovin The Moo announce Fresh Produce artists for 2022 edition

Groovin The Moo has added 42 new acts to the bill for its 2022 edition, announcing the line-ups for the Fresh Produce and The Plot programs at each of the three shows.

Returning to regional cities for its first iteration in three years (with both the 2020 and 2021 events axed due to COVID-19), the festival’s primary lineup was announced last month. Alongside local heavyweights such as Spiderbait, Hilltop Hoods, Jesswar, Middle Kids and Hockey Dad, it features a slew of international names like Wolf Alice, Thomas Headon, Snakehips, Milky Chance, Broods and CHAII.

Skipping its usual dates in Bunbury, Townsville and Wayville, Groovin The Moo’s 2022 edition will reach Maitland, Canberra and Bendigo throughout the second half of April. Each show will feature its own slate of 15 local artists, with three allocated to the Fresh Produce roster, and 11 to The Plot – the 15th will be the winners of the triple j Unearthed competition, however those are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Leading the pack in Maitland will be singer-songwriter Djanaba, indie-pop artist Molly Millington and reggae-rock quartet Rum Jungle. In Canberra, punters will be able to catch sets from Wollongong indie-rocker Aodhan, Sydney pop artist Mia Rodriguez and Mildura rapper Philly. Rounding out the slate in Bendigo will be rappers Mulalo and Queen P, as well as indie trio Telenova.

Take a look at the Plot acts joining them all below:

Additionally, organisers have announced the Community programs for this year’s Groovin The Moo, with each date highlighting local businesses, art installations and activities. More details on those – as well as tickets for this year’s festival – can be found via the GTM website.

According to a recent statement from the festival’s organisers, this year’s curtailed itinerary of three cities will not be a permanent change, with the festival returning to its usual structure “when we can confidently deliver our full quality show”.