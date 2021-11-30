Groovin The Moo announces return for three dates in 2022

Groovin The Moo organisers have announced the festival will return next year in a reduced capacity, only taking in three of its usual six locations.

Next year’s edition of Groovin The Moo – the first since 2019 – will kick off in Maitland on April 23 before continuing along to Canberra the following day. It will wrap up in Bendigo on April 30 – skipping Townsville, Adelaide, and Bunbury.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 edition of Groovin The Moo will remain valid for next year’s events. The line-up is set to arrive in January of next year. According to a statement from organisers, Groovin will return in its full-scale touring capacity “when we can confidently deliver our full quality show”.

Groovin’s 2020 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic just over a month before it was due to kick off. The planned line-up included the likes of Kelis, AJ Tracey, Channel Tres, Clairo, Gang of Youths and Mallrat.

The following year, Groovin The Moo was cancelled for a second time in a row, with organisers citing “current [COVID] restrictions…and the uncertainty around when they will end”.

The festival was set to make its return this year in the form of a concert tour called Fresh Produce from August, but these shows were also cancelled amid a fresh coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s been a long time between Moo’s and we are so genuinely happy to be back on the road to some of our local regions to reconnect with artists, community, suppliers, team and most importantly, with each other,” commented promoter Steve Halpin.

“We have missed you all terribly and thank you for your patience.”

Groovin the Moo’s 2022 dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 23 – Maitland, Maitland Showground

Sunday 24 – Canberra, EPIC

Saturday 30 – Bendigo, Prince of Wales Showground