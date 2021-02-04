Groovin The Moo has been cancelled for the second year in a row

Groovin The Moo will not go ahead in 2021, marking the second consecutive cancellation from the festival.

Organisers confirmed the news in a press statement this morning (February 4), citing “current [COVID] restrictions…and the uncertainty around when they will end”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we need to postpone Groovin the Moo for the second year,” Steve Halpin from Cattleyard Promotions said.

“We know it has been a very strange and tough time for everyone. We are so grateful to all of you who kept your GTM 2020 ticket – refund information will be sent out soon.

“We know it’s a big ask, but if you’re able to hold on to your ticket a bit longer, it will really help us in welcoming GTM back next year. Thank you to each and every one of you for sticking with us – we can’t wait to return in 2022.”

The regional touring festival was set to make its return in April this year, after its event was scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Cattleyard Promotions announced a smaller regional concert entitled Fresh Produce, set to go down on eight weekends at eight separate locations this year: Townsville, Bunbury, Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, Wayville, Toowoomba and Glenorchy.

Fresh Produce is partially funded by the Federal Government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) initiative.