Groovin The Moo organisers unveil dates for Fresh Produce concert tour

The production company behind Groovin The Moo has announced festival dates for Fresh Produce, a new concert tour set to debut in 2021.

Cattleyard Promotions first announced details of the event in December, revealing that they had received a grant from the government’s RISE initiative to be put towards the inaugural festival.

Today (February 4) organisers have confirmed that while Groovin The Moo will not return this year, Fresh Produce will visit the same destinations frequented by its sister festival: Canberra, Maitland, Bunbury, Wayville, Townsville and Bendigo.

On top of these familiar locations, Fresh Produce has booked dates in Hobart and Toowoomba. See below for more details.

Unlike Groovin The Moo, Fresh Produce will feature a single-stage setup and will take place across two days in each city it visits.

While no lineup has yet been announced, Cattleyard Promotions’ director, Steve Halpin, said that the new festival will showcase “the ripest pickings from multiple regions around the country”.

“We can’t wait to feature all things fresh and support local communities in our familiar stomping grounds and our two new regional spots,” he said.

Organisers are yet to announce a date on which tickets will become available to purchase.

Fresh Produce’s 2021 tour dates are:

August

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 — Townsville, Murray Sports Complex

Friday 20 and Saturday 21 — Bunbury, Hay Park

Friday 27 and Saturday 28 — Maitland, Maitland Showground

September

Friday 3 and Saturday 4 — Toowoomba, Toowoomba Showgrounds

Friday 10 and Saturday 11 — Glenorchy, Hobart Showground

Friday 17 and Saturday 18 — Canberra, Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC)

Friday 24 and Saturday 25 — Bendigo, Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds

October

Friday 1 and Saturday 2 — Wayville, Adelaide Showground